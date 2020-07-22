This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

China says US has ordered it to close consulate, condemning 'outrageous move'

The US has reportedly ordered China to close its consulate in Houston.

By Press Association Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 10:18 AM
1 hour ago 8,573 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5156517
File photo
Image: PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: PA Images

CHINA SAYS THE US has ordered it to close its Houston consulate by Friday in what it called a provocation that violates international law.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the US had abruptly demanded the previous day that the consulate cease all operations.

He said Beijing strongly condemned “such an outrageous and unjustified move that will sabotage China-US relations”.

There was no immediate confirmation or explanation from the US side.

Media reports in Houston said authorities had responded to reports of a fire at the consulate. Witnesses said people were burning paper in what appeared to be waste bins, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing police.

It came the day after court documents revealed the US had accused hackers working with China of targeting companies developing coronavirus vaccines.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie