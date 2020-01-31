Department of Justice considering extending visa status of Chinese people in Ireland over coronavirus

THE DEPARTMENT OF Justice has said it is reviewing the visa status of Chinese nationals currently in Ireland following the outbreak of coronavirus.

It is considering the immigration position of Chinese nationals in the event that they might need an extension to their visa.

In a statement, it said: “The Department of Justice & Equality is currently examining the immigration position of Chinese nationals, currently in Ireland, who require an extension of their permission as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

“The Department is liaising closely with the HSE and monitoring the ever-evolving situation and will, in relation to both visas and immigration permissions, adopt a pragmatic approach in relation to persons whose permissions are coming to an end.”

There has been two confirmed cases of the novel virus in the UK with a number of other cases confirmed in other European countries, including France and Germany.

After several delays, the evacuation flight left Wuhan at 9.45am local time yesterday, carrying 83 Britons and 27 non-UK nationals, mostly from EU countries.

The flight arrived at the Brize Norton RAF base in Oxfordshire at around 1.30pm.

A number of Irish nationals are believed to have been evacuated on that flight.

The evacuation flight came after the UK’s four chief medical officers raised the risk level of the illness from low to moderate and the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an international public health emergency.