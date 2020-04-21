This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cocaine worth €21,000 seized after man flees car stopped by gardaí in Galway

The man was seen placing a white package into a gap in a wall.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 10:26 AM
50 minutes ago 5,513 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5079758
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

TWO MEN WERE arrested in Galway after suspected cocaine worth €21,000 was seized by gardaí yesterday evening.

At approximately 7pm yesterday, members of the Roads Policing Unit stopped a car at Bushy Park in Galway city as part of a routine traffic stop.

There were two men in the car and the passenger, a man in his early 20s, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He was seen placing a white package into a gap in a wall.

The package was recovered and is believed to contain approximately €21,000 worth of cocaine, pending analysis.

Drug test

The driver of the car, a man in his late 30s, was given a roadside drug test that indicated the presence of opiates and cannabis. A further sample has been sent for analysis.

Both men were arrested and detained at the North Western Regional Headquarters in Murrough, Co Galway, under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man in his 20s has since been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The man in his 30s remains in custody.

Members of the Galway Drugs Unit conducted a follow-up search arising from the incident but nothing was detected.

