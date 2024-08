MORE THAN €10 million worth of cocaine has been seized at Dublin Port.

Investigators with Revenue and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said the 150kg of cocaine was seized.

The drugs were discovered concealed in a freight container that had recently arrived in the port.

The cocaine, worth €10.5 million, was packaged and wrapped with tape.

This seizure was part of Revenue’s joint investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing.