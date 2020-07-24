Quiz: How much do you know about comets?

IT IS TIME to pay your respects and say goodbye to Comet C/2020 F3, more commonly known as Neowise.

It was one of the brightest comets to appear in our skies for years, but it is now dimming, and won’t be back for many thousands of years.

You’ll still be able to spot it, however.

When we say ‘brightest’, it’s a very low bar. It’s just about visible with the naked eye in urban areas – but with a tripod and any camera with manual controls, you should be able to get a photo.

Get yourself to a rural area with little light pollution, and you’ll be laughing.

If you can’t be bothered, perhaps this quiz will suffice?

