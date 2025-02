THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and charged with public order offences over rioting near the former Crown Paints factory in Coolock last summer.

There was unrest in the Malahide Road area on 15 July amid protests against the use of the site as accommodation for asylum seekers.

In a statement released today, gardaí said the investigation into “the serious public order incident” is continuing.

“Earlier today, Monday 24th February 2025, Gardaí arrested three men in connection with this investigation,” a garda spokesperson said.

The arrested men are aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, and were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at garda stations in north Dublin.

They have all since been charged and are due to appear before Dublin District Court this afternoon.