Dublin: 17°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Coronavirus: One further death and 240 new cases - including 119 in Dublin

NPHET met today and has recommended the government implement further restrictions on those living in the capital.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 5:40 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 240 cases of coronavirus in Ireland, with one new death reported.

In a statement this evening, the Department of Health said that there have now been a total of 32,023 confirmed cases in this country, and 1,789 Covid-19 related deaths.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 119 are men / 120 are women;
  • 61% are under 45 years of age;
  • 47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case;
  • 44 cases have been identified as community transmission;
  • 119 in Dublin, 19 in Wicklow, 17 in Kildare, 16 in Donegal, 15 in Waterford, 10 in Limerick, 8 in Cork, 6 in Louth, 5 in Wexford;
  • The remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

A total of 119 cases were recorded in Dublin. The county has seen a considerable increase in the number of people infected with Covid-19 in recent weeks.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met today and has recommended the government implement further restrictions on those living in the capital.

This evening Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said; “50% of today’s cases are in Dublin. We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups.

“Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe.”

