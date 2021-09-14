Coronavirus: 1,181 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Updated 18 minutes ago
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,181 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today, there were 309 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 60 in ICU.
Yesterday, there were 321 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 58 in ICU.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of last Wednesday, a total of 5,155 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
Over seven million vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland up to Saturday, including 3.7 million first doses and nearly 3.3 million second doses.
