5 mins ago

More on the schools closure – probably the decision with the most potential to cause knock-on disruption across the country.

A statement from the Department of Education states:

All pupils and students, from pre-school to third level are urged to practice social distancing, and to minimise physical contact with each other, to help avoid the spread of Covid-19. This should include minimising social contact, avoiding meeting up and keeping physical space between them. Parents and guardians are urged to support their children to maintain this approach. In order to minimise the impact on teaching and learning, all schools will be asked to continue to plan lessons and, where possible, provide online resources for students or online lessons where schools are equipped to do so. Schools are asked to be conscious of students that may not have access to online facilities and to consider this actively in their response.

Schools are being asked “to prioritise supporting exam classes to continue to prepare for State examinations.

In a statement, education minister – who was also at the briefing this morning – said that all pupils should take their books and learning materials home with them.