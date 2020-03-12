Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made the major announcement from the US.
- The Taoiseach has announced that schools across the country are to close to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
- The decision applies to all schools and third-level institutions. It will also apply to other public facilities. All these measures will take effect from 6pm today until 29 March.
- There are now 43 cases in Ireland. There are 18 cases in Northern Ireland, bringing the total on the island of Ireland to 61. Ireland recorded its first death.
- A further update will be provided by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, Health Minister Simon Harris and chief medical officer Tony Holohan at government buildings at 11.30am this morning.
- Yesterday, the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a pandemic.
And here’s a tweet from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the announcement this morning.
For the record, school closures have not yet been announced in the UK, our nearest neighbour – although there has been much expectation that this could be announced today or in the coming days.
More on the schools closure – probably the decision with the most potential to cause knock-on disruption across the country.
A statement from the Department of Education states:
All pupils and students, from pre-school to third level are urged to practice social distancing, and to minimise physical contact with each other, to help avoid the spread of Covid-19. This should include minimising social contact, avoiding meeting up and keeping physical space between them. Parents and guardians are urged to support their children to maintain this approach.
In order to minimise the impact on teaching and learning, all schools will be asked to continue to plan lessons and, where possible, provide online resources for students or online lessons where schools are equipped to do so. Schools are asked to be conscious of students that may not have access to online facilities and to consider this actively in their response.
Schools are being asked “to prioritise supporting exam classes to continue to prepare for State examinations.
In a statement, education minister – who was also at the briefing this morning – said that all pupils should take their books and learning materials home with them.
Breaking: The entire St Patrick’s Festival in Dublin – not simply the parade and larger events, which was already cancelled – has been called off.
“We are acting in the best interests of public health and safety and in an effort to play our part in the nationwide efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” a statement from organisers said.
“While extremely disappointing, our paramount commitment is to the wellbeing of our artists and participants, our audiences and communities and our own Festival team,” the statement adds.
Meanwhile back in Washington our reporter Christina Finn is bringing us more updates.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will now travel to US Vice-President Mike Pence’s house for breakfast – it’s a meeting that is closed to the media.
After that, Varadkar will have a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump at 10.45am.
As a reminder, the annual St Patrick’s reception has been cancelled.
There will be a special cabinet meeting immediately after this press briefing.
Simon Coveney today told reporters that the government didn’t have all the answers yet and there are a “thousand questions” for it to answer.
Simon Harris said something similar and acknowledged it would be difficult. “People can feel powerless at this time,” Harris said. “There is a collective challenge we’re asking people to rise to.”
Dr Tony Holohan is saying that he believes the application of today’s measures will give Ireland the greatest chance of responding to new cases.
Holohan didn’t get out much more detail – the briefing today seems mostly to be stressing the reasons behind these measures and their seriousness.
But he said that there would also new measures for long-term care and mental health facilities, prisons and also homeless shelters.
Meetings will continue in the coming weeks between public health officials, Holohan stressed.
From our reporter Hayley Halpin, who is at the briefing at government buildings, Harris was clear:
There is no easy way when it comes to Covid-19 and there are no shortcuts.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is speaking now.
Health minister Simon Harris is speaking now.
Ireland has officially moved to the delay phase.
He is urging people to reduce social contact as much as possible, especially older people.
All museums, galleries and tourism sites should close, the government is now advising – that’s a new detail Taoiseach Leo Varadkar didn’t mention.
Simon Coveney is issuing a frank message.
These measures, he said, “will disrupt every day connectivity, a connectivity that makes us who we really are”.
“The next days and weeks will be difficult,” he said.
“This is a phase we have been planning for for some time. These are the right measures, at the right time, based on the best public health advice,” Coveney said.
Tánaiste Simon Coveney, Health Minister Simon Harris and chief medical officer Tony Holohan are speaking at government buildings now.
We’ll bring you the latest on what they say.
What does this mean for other organisations that aren’t schools, colleges or in the public sector? That all remains to be seen.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, only a few metres from the White House, did not take questions but you can expect some more information and guidance to filter out over the coming few hours.
His exact words were that “restaurants, cafes and other businesses can stay open”, but there is likely to be concerns from employers, already worried, about who will actually want to visit them.
Restaurants and cafes and other businesses can stay open but they should look at ways to implement advice on social distancing and people should reduce their social interactions as much as possible, according to the Taoiseach.
More pressingly, we don’t know how childcare is going to be handled. With children all sent home from schools until at least the 29 March, the exact arrangements for parents aren’t completely clear yet.
For now, here’s more on what exactly Leo Varadkar said today. Speaking to reporters for around two minutes, he said there will be more cases and more people will get sick and “unfortunately we must face the tragic reality that some people will die”.
He said we have “not witnessed a pandemic of this nature in living history and we are in uncharted territory”.
We have to work now to have the greatest impact on the spread, he said.
“Above all, we all need to look out for each other,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said. “We will prevail.”
Here’s a piece – that will be updated – from my colleague Sean Murray.
The decision applies to all schools and third-level institutions. It will also apply to other public facilities. All these measures will take effect from 6pm today until 29 March.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was clear today that these measures were the government’s “duty” to protect vulnerable people. He said we haven’t seen something like this “in living memory”.
Leo Varadkar has made his announcement. Here are the major details.
- From 6pm today, schools, colleges and childcare facilities will all close.
- Mass gatherings over 100 should be cancelled, according to the government.
The latest we know from Washington, courtesy of our reporter Christina Finn:
Firstly, Ireland’s Ambassador to the US Dan Mulhall has just gone into Blair House, from where Leo Varadkar is set to make his statement.
And secondly, perhaps less dramatically, hand sanitizer is being passed around the media pen.
Away from Ireland, the European Centre for Disease Control has issued new advice that recommends staying at home and avoiding mass gatherings.
The ECDC has been a major source of guidance on coronavirus policy-making for European governments during the Covid-19 crisis.
As expected, things are running a little late. Around the world, the response to Covid-19 has been ramping up and we expect the taoiseach to announce a major update on our response here.
As a reminder, there are now 43 cases in Ireland. There are 18 cases in Northern Ireland, bringing the total on the island of Ireland to 61. Ireland recorded its first death yesterday.
We’re all waiting on what Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will say. Our reporter Christina Finn is in Washington, where the he will be addressing the media.
