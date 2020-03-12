A second coronavirus case at Trinity College, and Trump's travel ban: Today's main Covid-19 points

A member of the public wears a surgical mask in Georges Arcade in Dublin city.

THE CORONAVIRUS HAS been declared a ‘pandemic’, and US President Donald Trump has banned travel from some European countries.

There are now 43 cases in Ireland. There are 18 cases in Northern Ireland, bringing the total on the island of Ireland to 61. Ireland recorded its first death.

Here’s what’s new today:

There were nine new cases confirmed yesterday: six were associated with travel, and a further three were in close contact with a confirmed case

A woman who had the disease died in a hospital in the east of the country yesterday

A second Covid-19 case at Trinity College has been confirmed; the first case associated with the college was said to have made “a good recovery”

Basketball Ireland has instructing all basketball competitions and events to be suspended with immediate effect

Tánaiste Simon Coveney increased the government’s travel advice to Madrid and other Spanish destinations to advise against all “non essential travel”

The shamrock ceremony in Washington has been cancelled – but it’s understood that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will still meet Donald Trump.

A tourist wearing a protective mask takes a picture at Temple of Dawn in Bangkok, Thailand. Source: Sakchai Lalit

Here’s the latest from around the world:

US President Donald Trump says he’s suspending all travel between the US and Europe for 30 days from tomorrow – but this excludes Ireland and the UK

Italy plans to shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops to curb the spread of coronavirus

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have confirmed that they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Prevention

Covid-19 is spread through droplets caused by sneezing or coughing, or by touching a surface that someone has sneezed or coughed on within a particular time frame. It cannot be passed through your skin, and it’s thought that it’s unlikely to be airborne.

It may take up to 14 days for symptoms to show.

The best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus are to wash hands properly and often, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue/your sleeve when coughing and sneezing, and put used tissues in a bin and wash your hands.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fever

Breathing difficulties.

Further resources:

The HSE: Official advice on the coronavirus in Ireland. This is being updated based on the number of confirmed cases and how the virus spreads in Ireland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs: Official advice on where to avoid travelling to. Also a resource for those who are abroad.

The World Health Organization (WHO): The UN agency on global public health publishes statements and daily situation reports based on the latest data.

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC): The EU agency on the number of cases, deaths and how it's spreading in Europe.

The Johns Hopkins University map: A heat map of the confirmed cases across the world.

A helpline for older people who are concerned about the coronavirus has been launched by Alone. The number is 0818 222 024, and it’s open Mon-Fri, 8am-8pm.