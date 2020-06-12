This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 12 June, 2020
Eight more deaths in Ireland and UK economy contracts by a fifth: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what Covid-related news is making headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 12 Jun 2020, 7:48 AM
A person walking in Dublin city wearing a face mask yesterday
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

LAST NIGHT, HEALTH officials confirmed that a further eight patients have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

The Department of Health also said that eight new cases of the disease have been confirmed here. 

A total of 1,703 people have died from the disease here. There are now 25,238 cases confirmed. 

In Northern Ireland, all shops will be allowed to re-open later today as restrictions continue to be eased. 

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points: 

  • A further eight people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, health officials confirmed last night.
  • Ireland’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned that many people are suffering from prolonged side effects from Covid-19.
  • Health officials have said they will recommend an ad campaign to get people to wear face masks and to wear them correctly. 
  • All shops in Northern Ireland are allowed to re-open from today.
  • The government will consider at the end of next week whether hairdressers could re-open earlier than originally planned.
  • The government has said that all cancer screening services will resume by the end of the month.
  • There has been a call for the Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee to hold a special session to examine the effect the coronavirus has had on women in Ireland.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points: 

  • The UK government is expected to backtrack on its plan to introduce full border checks with the EU from 1 January over fears of the economic impact of coronavirus.
  • The UK economy contracted by more than a fifth in the first full month of lockdown, as shops and factories closed and workers were sent home.
  • Donald Trump supporters who attend his upcoming election rally must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch Covid-19 at the event, according to his campaign website.
  • Brazil has surpassed 40,000 deaths from Covid-19 and 800,000 cases, according to the latest figures from the health ministry. 
  • The UN has warned that millions of children could be pushed into work by the coronavirus crisis, as it braced for the first rise in child labour in two decades. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

