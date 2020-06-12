Eight more deaths in Ireland and UK economy contracts by a fifth: Today's Covid-19 main points

LAST NIGHT, HEALTH officials confirmed that a further eight patients have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that eight new cases of the disease have been confirmed here.

A total of 1,703 people have died from the disease here. There are now 25,238 cases confirmed.

In Northern Ireland, all shops will be allowed to re-open later today as restrictions continue to be eased.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

The UK government is expected to backtrack on its plan to introduce full border checks with the EU from 1 January over fears of the economic impact of coronavirus.

The UK economy contracted by more than a fifth in the first full month of lockdown, as shops and factories closed and workers were sent home.

Donald Trump supporters who attend his upcoming election rally must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch Covid-19 at the event, according to his campaign website.

Brazil has surpassed 40,000 deaths from Covid-19 and 800,000 cases, according to the latest figures from the health ministry.

The UN has warned that millions of children could be pushed into work by the coronavirus crisis, as it braced for the first rise in child labour in two decades.