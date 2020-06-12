Eight more deaths in Ireland and UK economy contracts by a fifth: Today's Covid-19 main points

LAST NIGHT, HEALTH officials confirmed that a further eight patients have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.
The Department of Health also said that eight new cases of the disease have been confirmed here.
A total of 1,703 people have died from the disease here. There are now 25,238 cases confirmed.
In Northern Ireland, all shops will be allowed to re-open later today as restrictions continue to be eased.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- A further eight people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, health officials confirmed last night.
- Ireland’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned that many people are suffering from prolonged side effects from Covid-19.
- Health officials have said they will recommend an ad campaign to get people to wear face masks and to wear them correctly.
- All shops in Northern Ireland are allowed to re-open from today.
- The government will consider at the end of next week whether hairdressers could re-open earlier than originally planned.
- The government has said that all cancer screening services will resume by the end of the month.
- There has been a call for the Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee to hold a special session to examine the effect the coronavirus has had on women in Ireland.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:
- The UK government is expected to backtrack on its plan to introduce full border checks with the EU from 1 January over fears of the economic impact of coronavirus.
- The UK economy contracted by more than a fifth in the first full month of lockdown, as shops and factories closed and workers were sent home.
- Donald Trump supporters who attend his upcoming election rally must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch Covid-19 at the event, according to his campaign website.
- Brazil has surpassed 40,000 deaths from Covid-19 and 800,000 cases, according to the latest figures from the health ministry.
- The UN has warned that millions of children could be pushed into work by the coronavirus crisis, as it braced for the first rise in child labour in two decades.
