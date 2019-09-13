Mother to stand trial accused of putting her daughter at risk of sexual abuse by her husband

A MOTHER IS to stand trial accused of putting her young daughter at risk of being sexually abused by her husband.

The woman, 28, allegedly knew the man and her child were engaged in “certain sexual activities” but failed to disclose to gardaí that they were staying together at a hostel in Dublin city-centre.

The charge states that while having a custody or control of a child she intentionally, or recklessly, endangered the child by permitting her to be placed or left in a situation creating substantial risk of her being a victim of serious harm or sexual abuse at a named hostel in April last year.

She has not yet indicated how she will plead to the charge which is under Section 176 (a) of the 2006 Criminal Justice Act.

Garda Sergeant Brendan Casey told Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court that the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged at Store Street station in Dublin on 4 September last.

She “made no reply to charge” after she was given a legal caution.

Judge Smyth noted that the charge was indictable. This means it could also be dealt with in the circuit court, which can impose lengthier sentences.

However, Judge Smyth noted from Detective Sergeant Casey that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed summary disposal in the district court.

Judge Smyth asked to hear an outline of the allegations for the purposes of ruling on the issue of jurisdiction.

Garda Sergeant Casey told the court: “It is alleged the accused placed her daughter at risk of child sexual abuse by not disclosing information to gardaí in a phone call. Her daughter was staying in a hostel with her husband at that time.”

“The accused was aware of certain sexual activities between her daughter and her husband, and did not disclose the information to gardaí,” he alleged.

Judge deferred ruling on the trial venue issue.

The age of the girl was not stated during the hearing.

The judge acceded to a request from defence solicitor Tracy Horan to make an order for disclosure to include videos of Garda interviews with the accused.

There was no objection to bail.

The woman, was ordered to appear again in seven weeks. Legal was granted after Ms Horan informed the judge her client was not in employment.

He also noted from Horan that the woman did not need an interpreter because she had perfect English.

A person guilty of the offence, if convicted on indictment, can face a fine and imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years. However, the maximum jail sentence for single charge if dealt with at district level is one year.

