#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 15 November 2020
Advertisement

Coveney: No Brexit deal if UK allowed to break international law

Simon Coveney has called for a ‘dialling down’ of rhetoric during Brexit talks.

By Press Association Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 12:07 PM
1 hour ago 5,665 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5267612
Image: PA
Image: PA

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN Affairs Simon Coveney has warned there will be no EU-UK trade agreement if UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushes ahead with legislation that would allow Britain to break international law.

As Brexit negotiations come down to the wire, Coveney again expressed concern at the Internal Market Bill being championed by Johnson in the UK’s parliament.

Johnson has insisted that he will press on in the Commons with elements of the proposed legislation that would allow the Government to break international law despite opposition from the House of Lords in recent days.

The move comes as London and Brussels are set to continue talks this week ahead of the Brexit transition period coming to a close at the end of the year.

Coveney, who said things need to “move” this week, told Sky News: “Even if we do get a new trade deal negotiated by both sides, if the British Government is determined to continue with their Internal Market Bill – to reintroduce parts of that Bill that were removed by the House of Lords this week – then, I think this is a deal that won’t be ratified by the EU.

“Because there is no way the EU will agree to ratify a new agreement if the British Government is breaking the existing agreement that is not even 12 months old, and breaking international law by doing that.”

Coveney also called for a cooling of rhetoric in trade talks, especially in the contentious area of fishing rights.

“We really have to try and find a way of coming up with a compromise on fish that both sides can live with,” he said.

“And we need to try and dial down the language on this because it is very easy to become emotive.”

Coveney insisted a deal was “doable”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said: “I think I would sum it up by saying this is very difficult, but, it’s also very doable.

“And I think the consequences of not getting a trade deal and a future relationship deal… before the end of the year, I think is very significant.”

Environment Secretary George Eustice said next week is “a week when things need to move” for the UK and EU to agree to a trade deal.

Eustice said: “Both sides recognise that time is very, very short. It’s not long ago we were saying we needed to get some kind of conclusion by the middle of October.

“People have persevered with these talks. There does come a point frankly where businesses need to know what they are preparing for.”

He added: “You can always squeeze out extra time if you need to, if you’re nearly there.”

“But, I agree with Simon Coveney, perhaps we can agree on this much… this needs to be a week when things move, when we break through some of these difficult issues and get resolution and at least have some sort of headlines – if you like – of an agreement,” he said.

“Otherwise, it gets quite difficult and we do start to run out of time to implement it.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie