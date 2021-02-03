#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 3 February 2021
Over 500 Covid-19 patients receiving critical care in Irish hospitals

There are 205 patients in ICU and 301 others receiving critical care outside of ICU.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 9:25 AM
THERE HAS BEEN a slight reduction in the number of Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, however over 500 people are receiving critical care.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, 1,367 people with Covid-19 are in hospital.

There are 205 patients in ICU and 301 others receiving critical care outside of ICU.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said this morning on Twitter: “We remain at high risk.”

He added that consultants are reporting that patients are being treated in ICU for longer periods.

Reid encourage people to continue observing public health guidelines, stating: “Please continue to help our hospitals to recover.”

As of yesterday evening, Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Waterford had the highest number of Covid-19 patients: 96 patients each. St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin is treating 94 Covid patients.

Overall, hospitals have 38 adult intensive care beds available, but 11 hospitals have no critical care beds free.

Public health officials yesterday confirmed a further 897 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Additionally, 101 more people have died with the virus. Of these deaths, 83 occurred in January and 18 in February.

The latest update from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 198,424 and the number of people who have died to 3,418.

