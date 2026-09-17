PSNI arrest man wanted in relation to rape and false imprisonment in Co Galway

THE PSNI TODAY arrested a man wanted in the Republic of Ireland in relation to a number of sexual offences.

The 70-year-old man is wanted to stand trial for offences including rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment, which occurred in Galway in 2022.

The man was detained on an Irish extradition warrant in the Dungannon area of Co Tyrone by officers from the PSNI’s local policing team.

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He is expected to appear before Laganside Extradition Court in Belfast tomorrow.

An officer from the PSNI’s international policing unit said the arrest is “another example of the policing service working closely with An Garda Siochana to locate fugitives and bring them before the Extradition Courts”.

“Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions,” added the officer.

“We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”