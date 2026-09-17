Six people discovered inside lorry trailer at Rosslare Europort

A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched after six people were discovered inside a lorry trailer at Rosslare Europort in the early hours of this morning.

At around 5am, gardaí were alerted to the presence of six people in the trailer of a lorry that had docked at the port.

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All six, five adult men and one juvenile male, were taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Three remain in hospital and receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two have been refused permission to land, while the juvenile is said to be receiving appropriate supports.

Gardaí at Wexford, with the assistance of the Garda National Immigration Bureau, are investigating all circumstances surrounding the incident.