This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 14 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NPHET to advise Cabinet on Phase One, and scrapped childcare plan: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what we’re in for today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 14 May 2020, 8:16 AM
1 hour ago 10,061 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5098584
Elliot Nelson from Kansas uses a fogger to disinfect a repair shop at a car dealership.
Image: Charlie Riedel
Elliot Nelson from Kansas uses a fogger to disinfect a repair shop at a car dealership.
Elliot Nelson from Kansas uses a fogger to disinfect a repair shop at a car dealership.
Image: Charlie Riedel

TODAY, THE NATIONAL Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will brief the government on its advice on whether Phase One will be lifted on Monday.

On Friday, Cabinet ministers will then meet to discuss this advice, before the Taoiseach announces the detail of what is to happen from Monday.

Despite cautious warnings that the public should not get complacent, the key indicators of how countries are handling the crisis have offered hope: the reproduction number has fallen well below R1; ICU admissions are falling, and testing is being sped up (though it still isn’t where it should be).

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:  

  • Ten deaths were announced yesterday, and 159 new cases. That brings the total to 1,497 deaths, and 23,401 confirmed Covid-19 cases.
  • The government scrapped plans to provide childcare to healthcare workers during Covid-19 due to poor uptake by providers.
  • Garda management has written to the Data Protection Commissioner as well as several social media companies over online videos showing Garda members being verbally abused while at Covid-19 checkpoints.  

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

  • An antibodies test, or a test to find out whether people have been infected with coronavirus in the past, has been approved by health officials in England.
  • US President Donald Trump has said calls by the country’s top medical advisor Anthony Fauci for a highly cautious lifting of pandemic restrictions are “not acceptable.”
  • The coronavirus outbreak risks sparking a major global mental health crisis, the United Nations has warned, calling for urgent action to address the psychological suffering brought on by the pandemic.
  • Vaccinating 3.7 billion people, the poorest half of the global population, against Covid-19 could cost less than the amount of money made by the 10 biggest pharmaceutical companies in four months, Oxfam has said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie