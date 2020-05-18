Phase One kicks in, and 4.6 million cases confirmed worldwide: Today's Covid-19 main points

A woman getting her hair done in a salon in Turin, Italy, yesterday.

TODAY IS THE day when Covid-19 restrictions will start to loosen slightly in Ireland.

There are now five scenarios where you can leave your home – to go to work if your workplace is open, to go to the shops, to exercise within five kilometres, for medical reasons, or to meet people in groups no bigger than four.

An overview of the changes can be read here.

Yesterday evening, health officials confirmed a further 10 deaths and 64 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. It brings the total number of deaths here to 1,543 and the total number of confirmed cases to 24,112.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has discussed foreign travel restrictions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Transport Minister Shane Ross may further extend the validity period for expired learner permits beyond 30 June, if Covid-19 restrictions continue to prevent driving tests from taking place.

Compliance with Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland remains high, the latest Savills-Pinergy Energy Monitor indicates. Energy consumption among families is up 12.4% this year, as more people are at home. Consumption amongst professionals is up 13.4%, with the majority of office-based employees now working from home.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

Almost 4.6 million cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed globally, and over 311,500 deaths, according to the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC).

A total of 87 Covid-19 deaths over a 24-hour period were confirmed in Spain, the first time in two months that the daily toll has dropped below 100.