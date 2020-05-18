This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 18 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Phase One kicks in, and 4.6 million cases confirmed worldwide: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 18 May 2020, 7:55 AM
19 minutes ago 2,339 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5101315
A woman getting her hair done in a salon in Turin, Italy, yesterday.
Image: Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images
A woman getting her hair done in a salon in Turin, Italy, yesterday.
A woman getting her hair done in a salon in Turin, Italy, yesterday.
Image: Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

TODAY IS THE day when Covid-19 restrictions will start to loosen slightly in Ireland.

There are now five scenarios where you can leave your home – to go to work if your workplace is open, to go to the shops, to exercise within five kilometres, for medical reasons, or to meet people in groups no bigger than four.

An overview of the changes can be read here.

Yesterday evening, health officials confirmed a further 10 deaths and 64 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. It brings the total number of deaths here to 1,543 and the total number of confirmed cases to 24,112.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • A further 10 deaths from Covid-19 and 64 new cases of the virus in Ireland have been confirmed.
  • Here is what’s allowed from today as Covid-19 restrictions are eased as part of Phase One.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has discussed foreign travel restrictions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
  • Transport Minister Shane Ross may further extend the validity period for expired learner permits beyond 30 June, if Covid-19 restrictions continue to prevent driving tests from taking place.
  • Compliance with Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland remains high, the latest Savills-Pinergy Energy Monitor indicates. Energy consumption among families is up 12.4% this year, as more people are at home. Consumption amongst professionals is up 13.4%, with the majority of office-based employees now working from home.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

  • Almost 4.6 million cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed globally, and over 311,500 deaths, according to the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC).
  • A total of 87 Covid-19 deaths over a 24-hour period were confirmed in Spain, the first time in two months that the daily toll has dropped below 100.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie