Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 13 June, 2020
'Blended learning' at schools, and Brazil death toll surpasses UK: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what Covid-related news is making headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 13 Jun 2020, 7:50 AM
55 minutes ago
Activists from the NGO Rio de Paz digging graves on Copacabana beach in a protest against the Brazilian government's handling of the pandemic.
Image: Ian Cheibub/DPA/PA Images
Activists from the NGO Rio de Paz digging graves on Copacabana beach in a protest against the Brazilian government's handling of the pandemic.
Activists from the NGO Rio de Paz digging graves on Copacabana beach in a protest against the Brazilian government's handling of the pandemic.
Image: Ian Cheibub/DPA/PA Images

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further three patients have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that 13 new cases of the disease have been confirmed here.

A total of 1,705 people have now died from Covid-19 in Ireland and there has been a total of 25,250 cases here.

There is currently a total of 83 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital. Of these, 28 cases are in ICU.

Meanwhile, there is some confusion over so-called “blended learning” in schools in Ireland. 

Internationally, Brazil has recorded 41,828 deaths – surpassing the UK’s death toll.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • Three more deaths and 13 new cases Of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
  • Primary school pupils will attend school for one day per week and secondary school pupils for two days per week if the two metres social distancing rule remains in place in September, Education Minister Joe McHugh has said.
  • Here is an oral history of the 24 hours that changed everything – 12 March 2020
  • The vast majority of healthcare workers with Covid-19 contracted the virus while at work, according to new figures. 
  • HSE officials have said a “very significant redesign” of the health service will be needed for the next 18 months and beyond as the country lives with a continuing threat of a resurgence of Covid-19.
  • The Cabinet has signed off on proposals for a special summer programme for students who attend disadvantaged schools.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

  • Brazil has recorded 41,828 deaths – surpassing the UK’s death toll and now second in terms of deaths behind the US.
  • The UK government is expected to backtrack on its plan to introduce full border checks with the EU from 1 January over fears of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

