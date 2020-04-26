A roadmap to reopening the country as the worldwide death toll exceeds 200,000: Today's Covid-19 main points

LAST NIGHT, IT emerged that a further 52 people had died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.
There were 377 new cases confirmed by officials at the Department of Health yesterday evening, meaning the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland now stands at 18,561.
Total deaths in Ireland has reached 1,063 as of lunchtime yesterday.
Internationally, Donald Trump has called off more scheduled press briefings and said talking to he media isn’t worth his time.
He has been battling more controversy since suggesting that disinfectant could be injected into the body as a treatment against Covid-19 –an approach that is not backed by any medical evidence.
Some nations around the world are also in the process of lifting restrictions but there have been warnings that this could lead to a second wave of the virus.
Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:
- There has been a further 52 deaths as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland, including 10 ‘probable deaths’, where it’s suspected the person who died had Covid-19, but a test is yet to confirm that.
- Health Minister Simon Harris said he’s hoping for some “slight easing” of “one or two” of the restrictions on 5 May.
- Some 21 people with a confirmed case of Covid-19 have died at one older person care home in Dublin, the HSE has confirmed.
- Letters and meeting notes from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will be published, according to Health Minister Simon Harris.
- Leo Varadkar said the wage subsidy scheme and the pandemic payment may be extended if the restrictions have to stay in place.
- Simon Harris said the government is working on ”a roadmap, which will basically say look this is how we are going to try and re-open Ireland”.
- Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned the public against “slacking off” with restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 as new data indicates people are out and about more in the last week.
- Holohan said 319 clusters have been identified in long-term residential care settings, and 191 of these are nursing homes. Questions remain about how the virus spread so easily through nursing homes.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:
- The global death toll from Covid-19 has now surpassed 200,000.
- China has banned “uncivilised” behaviour such as not covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing in a new set of regulations to improve public hygiene amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- The WHO has warned against the idea of “immunity passports” amid the coronav
- Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans has been fined thousands of dollars after promoting a “light machine” which he claimed could help treat coronavirus.
- The death toll in the USA has topped 50,000.
- More than 20,000 people have now died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.
