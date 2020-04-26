A roadmap to reopening the country as the worldwide death toll exceeds 200,000: Today's Covid-19 main points

LAST NIGHT, IT emerged that a further 52 people had died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There were 377 new cases confirmed by officials at the Department of Health yesterday evening, meaning the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland now stands at 18,561.

Total deaths in Ireland has reached 1,063 as of lunchtime yesterday.

Internationally, Donald Trump has called off more scheduled press briefings and said talking to he media isn’t worth his time.

He has been battling more controversy since suggesting that disinfectant could be injected into the body as a treatment against Covid-19 –an approach that is not backed by any medical evidence.

Some nations around the world are also in the process of lifting restrictions but there have been warnings that this could lead to a second wave of the virus.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points: