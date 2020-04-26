This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A roadmap to reopening the country as the worldwide death toll exceeds 200,000: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world today.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 26 Apr 2020, 8:35 AM
9 minutes ago 2,544 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5084171
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

LAST NIGHT, IT emerged that a further 52 people had died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There were 377 new cases confirmed by officials at the Department of Health yesterday evening, meaning the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland now stands at 18,561.

Total deaths in Ireland has reached 1,063 as of lunchtime yesterday. 

Internationally, Donald Trump has called off more scheduled press briefings and said talking to he media isn’t worth his time. 

He has been battling more controversy since suggesting that disinfectant could be injected into the body as a treatment against Covid-19 –an approach that is not backed by any medical evidence.

Some nations around the world are also in the process of lifting restrictions but there have been warnings that this could lead to a second wave of the virus. 

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points: 

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

  • The global death toll from Covid-19 has now surpassed 200,000.
  • China has banned “uncivilised” behaviour such as not covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing in a new set of regulations to improve public hygiene amid the coronavirus outbreak.
  • The WHO has warned against the idea of “immunity passports” amid the coronav
  • Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans has been fined thousands of dollars after promoting a “light machine” which he claimed could help treat coronavirus.
  • The death toll in the USA has topped 50,000.
  • More than 20,000 people have now died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.
About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

