COVID-19 INFECTION RATES were more than a third higher in the most deprived areas than in more affluent areas of the country, new research suggests.

A new report published by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), in collaboration with Pobal, examined the health impacts of the pandemic on people living in disadvantaged areas in Ireland.

It also looked at the extent to which infection rates and ICU admission rates are associated with area-level deprivation.

The report found that in addition to area-level deprivation, areas with communal establishments, and areas with higher shares of residents who are Irish Travellers also had higher rates of Covid-19 infection.

Communal establishments can include nursing homes, direct provision centres or anywhere where there is a congregated living environment.

The average infection rate in the most deprived areas was 5.6% compared to 3.7% in more affluent areas.

Infection rates were also higher in non-deprived areas located in border counties. “This latter finding in particular has significant policy ramifications given the porous border between Ireland and Northern Ireland,” the report stated.

It found that area-level deprivation did not directly relate to ICU admission rates. However, ICU admission rates were higher in areas with communal establishments, with higher shares of some racial and ethnic minority groups, and areas with poorer health among the infected.

Advertisement

“These area-level factors are all correlated with area-level deprivation,” it stated.

“Therefore, while area-level deprivation does not directly impact ICU admission rates it appears to be having an indirect impact through these other area-level characteristics.”

The findings suggest that “markers of deprivation”, such as overcrowding, reduced access to private sanitation facilities, jobs that aren’t suitable for remote working and a reliance on public transport all facilitate the spread and transmission of the virus, putting already disadvantaged communities at heightened health risk.

“Therefore, there are important lessons to be learned about health inequalities during a pandemic as well as the impact of other pre-existing inequalities which may impact the prevalence of Covid-19,” the report stated.

It said that future pandemic planning “should consider pre-existing spatial inequalities and pre-existing health inequalities (and the relationship between the two), especially amongst minority groups”.

Consideration should also be given to the presence of communal establishments in areas and their potential impact on infection transmission.

It said that these locations could require additional health resources and “a tailored public health strategy which considers risk factors such as age and the presence of underlying conditions.”

It also said an all-island approach should be considered given the higher infection rates around the border regardless of deprivation.

Pobal CEO Anna Shakespeare said: “This report adds to the extensive literature on the social determinants of health, providing further evidence that those who are most marginalised and disadvantaged experience the worst health outcomes.

“The Covid-19 Inquiry offers a unique opportunity to take stock and consider pandemic planning for the future – at Pobal, we believe targeted and tailored place-based approaches could be of significant value,” she said.