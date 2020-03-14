Irish government to meet Northern Irish executive, UK to ban mass gatherings: Today's main Covid-19 points

THERE ARE NOW over 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland.

Yesterday, the Department of Health confirmed another 20 cases bringing the total number in the Republic of Ireland to 90. There are 29 in Northern Ireland.

Representatives from the Irish government – including the Taoiseach and Tánaiste – are set to meet with their Northern Irish counterparts to discuss the situation on the island later this morning.

It comes as mass gatherings here have been largely banned, over 100 people for indoor gatherings and over 500 for outdoor gatherings. Schools, colleges and public facilities are also closed until 29 March.

Here are the main points today:

Last evening, Tánaiste Simon Coveney announced that Irish people are now being urged to exercise a “high degree of caution” before deciding to travel to other EU countries.

Prior to yesterday evening, countries such as Italy and Spain where the coronavirus country were rising at a rapid pace, required travellers to exercise a high degree of caution.

Now, a blanket warning has been applied across Europe as the Government attempts to contain the spread of the virus in Ireland.

“In light of rapidly changing conditions & restrictions across a number of EU countries, my Dept is now advising people to exercise ‘a high degree of caution’ before deciding to travel to other EU States. We will continue to update advice,” Coveney said.

Trump’s emergency

Also yesterday evening, US President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus a national emergency.

Trump announced $50 billion in federal funds support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“To unleash the full power of the federal government, I’m officially declaring a national emergency,” Trump said in a statement.

“We will defeat this threat,” Trump said. “When America is tested America rises to the occasion.”

The president added: “This will pass.”

He called on all US states to set up emergency operation centres and said the government was accelerating testing, amid criticism about the lack of sufficient test kits nationwide.

Here are the main international points:

US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the Covid-19 outbreak

The UK is set to bring in a ban on mass gatherings

Russia has shut land borders to Poland, Norway to foreigners

The Czech Republic said it was closing shops and pubs to curb the virus spread

Saudi Arabia has suspended international flights over the virus

Apple is to close all stores outside greater China amid the outbreak

A memorial for victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand has been called off due to Covid-19

Plans are under way to ban mass gatherings in the UK from next week as the government there looks to implement more extreme measures in the fight against Covid-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced criticism in recent days for not taking such actions, despite similar steps being taken by other European countries as the pandemic worsens.

Emergency legislation bringing in beefed-up powers will be published next week and there could also be a move towards more people working from home, a source said.

The announcement comes as the UK deals with a rising number of cases of the illness, increasing to 798, and a death toll of 11.

Prevention

Covid-19 is spread through droplets caused by sneezing or coughing, or by touching a surface that someone has sneezed or coughed on within a particular time frame. It cannot be passed through your skin, and it’s thought that it’s unlikely to be airborne.

It may take up to 14 days for symptoms to show.

The best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus are to wash hands properly and often, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue/your sleeve when coughing and sneezing, and put used tissues in a bin and wash your hands.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fever

Breathing difficulties.

Further resources:

The HSE: Official advice on the coronavirus in Ireland. This is being updated based on the number of confirmed cases and how the virus spreads in Ireland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs: Official advice on where to avoid travelling to. Also a resource for those who are abroad.

The World Health Organization (WHO): The UN agency on global public health publishes statements and daily situation reports based on the latest data.

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC): The EU agency on the number of cases, deaths and how it’s spreading in Europe.

The Johns Hopkins University map: A heat map of the confirmed cases across the world.

A helpline for older people who are concerned about the coronavirus has been launched by Alone. The number is 0818 222 024, and it’s open Mon-Fri, 8am-8pm.