Poll: Will you be watching the All-Ireland camogie final this weekend?

GALWAY MEET KILKENNY in Croke Park on Sunday in the All-Ireland Senior Championship camogie final.

It’s the biggest day of the year in the camogie calendar and with three finals set for Croke Park at senior, intermediate and junior level, there are hopes that attendance could break 25,000.

Interest has grown in recent years and with the games live on RTÉ it’s set to be a day full of action for fans.

So today we want to know: Will you be watching the All-Ireland camogie final on Sunday?

