Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 25 April, 2019
Gardaí probe if gunman injured himself after firing shots at house in Tallaght

A large trail of blood and latex gloves ran from the house to the entrance of a green area.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 3:52 PM
9 minutes ago 599 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4606662
The entrance to Cushlawn Park.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ IN TALLAGHT are investigating a suspected shooting in the Cushlawn Park area of the suburb in the early hours of this morning. 

Investigations are at an early stage at the moment but officers suspect a lone gunman discharged at least two shots at a house in the estate before fleeing. 

The man is understood to have hurt himself during the incident and a trail of blood could be seen from the house to the entry of a local green area. Dozens of blue latex gloves were also found at the scene following the same path as the blood.

Gardaí are not discounting the possibility that the gunman may have accidentally shot himself during the incident as no other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A spokesman said: “Gardai attended an incident at Cushlawn Park Tallaght D24 on the 25th April 2019 at approximately 2am.

“Shots were allegedly fired at the front of a house. No injuries were reported.

“The scene is preserved and investigations are ongoing.”

