Damien Rice announces tour to mark 25 years since debut album O (with two dates in Dublin)

DAMIEN RICE IS marking the 25th anniversary of his celebrated debut album O with a tour in 25 cities – including two dates in Dublin.

The Irish singer-songwriter will play at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre on 21 and 22 March 2027.

Dates were also announced for the 25 Years, 25 Cities tour in Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, France and the UK.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, 23 October at 10am. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale here.

“Twenty-five years on — through the touring, the silence, the surreal and swift passing of time — the songs of o have never stopped travelling with him,” a statement from the promoters said.

“Now he returns to where it all began: 25 cities for the 25th anniversary of o, the music that started it all, played again for the audience that grew around it and the new audience drawn to its sense of timelessness.”

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Released in 2002, O featured hit singles Cannonball, The Blower’s Daughter and Delicate. Written, recorded and produced at home, the album was funded by a loan from Rice’s father.

The album won Rice praise for his confessional songwriting and stripped-back sound, which helped shape a wave of introspective singer-songwriters in the 2000s.

It reached number two in Ireland and won the Shortlist Prize for Artistic Achievement in Music in 2003, an award for albums that had sold less than 500,000 copies.

It later went on to receive gold certification in the United States, with sales of 650,000 copies.

Rice began his music career as a founding member of Juniper, the rock band he founded in Celbridge in 1991. They were signed to Polygram Records in 1997 and enjoyed moderate success in Ireland, releasing singles The World is Dead and Weatherman.

Rice left the band in 1998 and moved to Italy, where he worked for a time as a farmer in Tuscany and busked throughout Europe. He returned to Ireland in 2001 and began his solo career. The rest of Juniper went on to become Bell X1.

After O, Rice released his second album 9 in 2006, followed by My Favourite Faded Fantasy in 2014.