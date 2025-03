IRELAND WILL NEED to “step up” when it comes to rolling out more data centres, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Speaking at the end of his St Patrick’s Day programme in Washington DC, where he visited Hanley Energy – a company that works with data centres to provide solutions for their massive power requirements – Martin said that any ramping up of data centres will also have to be consistent with the country’s climate agenda.

The “demonisation of data centres” needs to end, said the Taoiseach.

Asked by reporters if Ireland needs to step up on the provision of data centres and if more data centers will be needed, not just in the future, but in the very near future, Martin replied:

“Yes, I think we do need to step up… we can’t just postpone AI. We can’t declare a moratorium on AI. We’d be left well behind if we do that.”

Advertisement

He was critical of those in the Dáil who have criticised the building of data centres, stating that he believes a “mature debate” on data centres is needed.

“I’ve had this view for the last two, three years, that at times, there are significant numbers in Dáil Eireann that are completely disconnected from the reality of economic life,” said the Taoiseach.

The Taoiseach said he understands the concerns around data centres, that they consume huge amounts of energy. He said there is a problem between 2025 and 2030 in ensuring Ireland is producing enough of its own energy.

“I think our problems will ease off with offshore wind, that will come on stream in significant sort of critical mass in the early 2030s, so I think we can see where the end game or the promised land is in respect of offshore wind,” he said.

Offshore wind energy should give the country sufficient energy supply to deal with the AI revolution, he added, but acknowledged there is a challenging intervening period.

“I think we need to stop the demonisation of data centres,” he said, stating that it is routine commentary in the Dáil and is disconnected from the future.

The Journal Investigates reported last year that data centres in Ireland are using backup and emergency generators which release huge quantities of carbon dioxide emissions.

Related Reads Build it and they will hum: What next for Ireland and data centres? Eamon Ryan says Ireland 'needs' data centres as their electricity usage continues to surge Opinion: How many data centres is enough for Ireland - when will we call a halt?

The investigation uncovered that over 135,000 tonnes of CO2 was emitted from these centres in the last five years from generators not on the electricity grid.

This amount of CO2 is comparable to running roughly 33,750 cars for a year in terms of the climate pollution produced.

These backup generators are used to keep the energy-hungry equipment in these centres operational during times of grid connectivity issues.

With reporting from Jane Matthews in Washington DC