Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 14 September 2021
Gardaí appeal for information over disappearance of David Poyntz (30) from Tipperary

He was last seen in Clonmel yesterday.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 14 Sep 2021, 2:54 PM
David Poyntz.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information on the whereabouts of a man missing from Tipperary since yesterday. 

David Poyntz (30) was last seen in the Clonmel area.

David is described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build with black hair. When last seen he was wearing black jeans, a green t-shirt and grey trainers.

Gardaí said he is known to frequent the Dundalk and Drogheda areas of Louth.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

