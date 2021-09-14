Gardaí appeal for information over disappearance of David Poyntz (30) from Tipperary

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information on the whereabouts of a man missing from Tipperary since yesterday.

David Poyntz (30) was last seen in the Clonmel area.

David is described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build with black hair. When last seen he was wearing black jeans, a green t-shirt and grey trainers.

Gardaí said he is known to frequent the Dundalk and Drogheda areas of Louth.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.