DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL will issue a “small number of special licences” for the Team Ireland Olympics homecoming on Monday after facing criticism for not issuing street trading licenses.

On Monday, a public homecoming for the Irish Olympic team will take place in front of the GPO, beginning at 12:30pm.

Tickets are not required to attend, with the Council saying “it is fully free to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

Team Ireland has won seven medals so far at the Paris 2024 Games, surpassing the record set at London 2012.

However, Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon called on the Council to “reconsider its decision not to issue street trading licences for Monday’s Olympic homecoming”.

He said the inner city is a “street trading community” and that amid the celebration of our “heroic Olympic champions, it is important that the essence of this community is upheld”.

“Special trading licences are usually given out for homecoming events and Monday’s celebrations should be no different,” said Gannon.

He added that most street traders are women and are “indelibly associated with the inner city and have been working in the area for decades”.

Gannon wrote to Dublin City Council to “urge them to reconsider this decision and provide licences to those street traders who have sought them”.

In a statement to The Journal this evening, Dublin City Council said “interested parties must have applications in by 12pm tomorrow to the Casual Trading Section”.

The DCC spokesperson added: “They will not be allowed to trade on O’Connell Street as per the Bye Laws but will be permitted on side streets. All designated traders are unaffected.”

Speaking to The Journal after this announcement by DCC, Gannon said DCC acted quickly to reverse its decision and added: “All’s well that ends well.”