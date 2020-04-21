This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Anarchic writing sessions and battles with RTÉ: Here's what it was like working with Dermot Morgan

As Father Ted turns 25, we’re taking the opportunity to share a TheJournal.ie video featuring memories from two of Dermot Morgan’s collaborators.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 4:51 PM
29 minutes ago 3,301 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5080202

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

BELIEVE IT OR not it’s 25 years since the first episode of Father Ted was broadcast on Channel 4. 

Jack yelled his first-ever ‘Feck, arse, girls’ on 21 April back in 1995. The same episode saw Dougal usurp Dermot Morgan’s Ted as an interviewee on Telly Éireann’s ‘Faith Of Our Fathers’.

A child was, unfortunately, later found lodged in the tunnel of goats. 

Fans of the series – of which, there are still quite a few – have been sharing their memories on social media today.

If you’d like to join them in a jaunt down memory lane you’ll find no shortage of articles from the last near-decade of TheJournal.ie‘s existence in our archives – including, for example, very, very hard quizzes and interviews with the likes of Brendan Grace and Arthur Mathews

For the day that’s in it, we thought we’d take the opportunity to share the above video we put together in 2018 featuring two of Dermot Morgan’s non-Ted collaborators. Gerry Stembridge was co-creator with Morgan of the hugely successful radio satire Scrap Saturday and Barry Devlin worked with him on the Live Mic in the early 80s before going on to produce some of the comedian’s most popular parody records. 

A sample quote from the video: 

Our attempts to collaborate always ended in us enjoying ourselves so much so that we wasted time and got nothing actually written.

- Video by Andrew Roberts  

 

