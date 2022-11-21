Domestic violence services invited to apply for new funding stream secured in Budget 23

ADDITIONAL FUNDING SECURED for domestic, sexual and gender based violence services in Budget 23 will help ensure “every person who needs a refuge space will have access to one”.

Under Budget 23, an additional €9 million was secured for combating domestic, sexual and gender based violence (DSGBV), which was a 22% increase on the year previous.

€6.8 million of this is being made available through a “targeted call to established DSGBV service providers already funded through Tusla”.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee described the funding being provided to DSGBV services as “unprecedented”.

She added: “It is my intention that every person who needs a refuge space will have access to one, and this extra €6.8m for Tusla will be used to maintain existing services, to address existing acute demand, and for the enhancement and development of new services.”

A review on the provision of accommodation for victims of domestic violence that was published by Tusla in February highlighted gaps in geographical coverage of refuges and inadequate safe accommodation to meet the country’s needs.

The review also identified ten locations around the country where there was significant under-provision.

The locations were chosen on the basis of required proximity to a refuge, as well as a need for refuge spaces per population in densely populated areas.

Under the “targeted call” announced today, Tusla-funded DSGBV organisations will be invited to submit proposals for additional funding in a number of areas.

This will include €2.3m which is available to domestic violence services to address “acute sustainability and service demand pressures” and to support organisations to provide greater coverage in rural areas.

Close to €1 million is also available for sexual violence services to meet the needs of younger people and to address geographical gaps in provision.

Meanwhile, around €1.1m for safe accommodation will be focused on the priority locations identified under the Third National Strategy on DSGBV.

Minister McEntee added that this funding stream will “increase the ability of organisations on the frontline to support victims”.

“There is an emphasis on supporting projects to address geographic need, for those with additional vulnerabilities or complex needs, and for supports for young people who have experienced sexual violence.

Minister McEntee said Tusla will contact the relevant organisations directly with details of how to apply.

The additional allocation in Budget 23 also includes a 6% increase to all domestic and sexual violence services funded by Tusla to address rising cost pressures, which amounts to around €1.75m.