A NEIGHBOUR OF the woman who was attacked by her dogs in her apartment yesterday has told The Journal of the “sadness and shock” among residents of the apartment complex following the incident.

At about 12.20pm, the woman’s neighbour heard screams coming from a nearby apartment in Cualanor in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

“My neighbour ran straight over to her apartment to find her on her balcony being attacked by her two English bulldogs, male and female – they are father and daughter,” the neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said.

“It all happened very fast,” she said, adding that she did not witness the attack herself but heard an account from another resident.

“My neighbour who ran over to help tried to get the dogs off her by throwing garden furniture at them to no avail. The woman being attacked then collapsed and was unresponsive for 15 mins until the ambulance arrived. When she collapsed was when the dogs stopped mauling her.”

She saw the woman being taken to the ambulance, noting that she was “alert” and had wounds to her face, arms and chest.

Two English Bulldogs (File photo) Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There was a large emergency service response,which she said included gardaí from the armed response unit.

The injured woman was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital with serious injuries and the dogs were removed by the dog warden not long after.

“We all have dogs down here, and nothing like this has ever happened. I had often seen this family walking these dogs and they were so friendly and so placid. To have this happen is just devastating,” the woman’s neighbour said, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Local Fine Gael councillor Lorraine Hall told The Journal yesterday it was “dreadful to hear about a dog attack in our local community in Dún Laoghaire” and added that she is “wishing the victim a full recovery”.

With reporting from Diarmuid Pepper