THE IRISH FARMERS’ ASSOCIATION is demanding stricter enforcement of dog licenses as part of measures to combat attacks on livestock.

The organisation is calling for dog owners to take more responsibility for their pets and how they interact with farm animals.

Relaunching a campaign it has named ‘No Dogs Allowed’, the IFA said it wants there to be a single national database for all dogs that connects licensing and microchipping information and the identity of the the person responsible for the dog.

It is calling for “full enforcement” of microchipping and licensing obligations of dog owners for all dogs and increased on-the-spot fines for failing to comply with the microchipping and licensing requirements.

It also wants to see “significant” on-the-spot fines for dogs found worrying livestock and stronger powers of enforcement for dog wardens and gardaí.

IFA President Francie Gorman called on the new government to recognise dog attacks on livestock as a “deepening issue”.

“The devastation caused has to be brought home to those who think their dog would not be part of an attack on livestock,” Gorman said.

“Dog owners cannot absolve themselves of the wreckage left behind when sheep are attacked. The majority of responsible dog owners have a role here also,” he said.

He claimed that a “lack of robust enforcement of the legal obligations on dog owners has allowed horrendous attacks to persist and increase across the country”, calling the situation “unacceptable”.

“We are demanding stronger regulations and stricter enforcement for those who disregard the safety and wellbeing of our livestock,” he said.