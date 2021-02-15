#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 15 February 2021
Man to appear in court after arrest during search at which dog was shot dead

Gardaí were attacked by a dog inside a house in Dublin where they were carrying out a search.

By Órla Ryan Monday 15 Feb 2021, 8:11 AM
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 40s, who was arrested following a search of a residence in Dublin city, is set to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

The man was arrested following the search at Coburg Place in Dublin 1 yesterday.

Gardaí were attacked by a dog inside a house where they were carrying out a search under a warrant.

The dog received veterinary treatment but did not survive its injuries.

The Coolock Detective Unit and the DMR Armed Support Unit searched the house and discovered a quantity of controlled drugs with an approximate street value of €5,000.

The man was arrested and is currently being detained at Coolock Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act (1984).

In a statement, the gardaí said: “During the operation an official firearm was discharged when gardaí were attacked by a dog inside the house. The dog received veterinary treatment but didn’t survive the injuries sustained.

“Scenes of Crime Unit have attended the premises to carry out an examination.”

Órla Ryan
