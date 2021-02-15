Man to appear in court after arrest during search at which dog was shot dead

A MAN IN his 40s, who was arrested following a search of a residence in Dublin city, is set to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

The man was arrested following the search at Coburg Place in Dublin 1 yesterday.

Gardaí were attacked by a dog inside a house where they were carrying out a search under a warrant.

The dog received veterinary treatment but did not survive its injuries.

The Coolock Detective Unit and the DMR Armed Support Unit searched the house and discovered a quantity of controlled drugs with an approximate street value of €5,000.

The man was arrested and is currently being detained at Coolock Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act (1984).

In a statement, the gardaí said: “During the operation an official firearm was discharged when gardaí were attacked by a dog inside the house. The dog received veterinary treatment but didn’t survive the injuries sustained.

“Scenes of Crime Unit have attended the premises to carry out an examination.”

Comments are closed for legal reasons