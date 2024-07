A BULLET “PIERCED” part of Donald Trump’s ear at a campaign rally in the US yesterday as he narrowly escaped an attempt to assassinate him.

Several shots were fired towards the former US president before he was rushed off stage by Secret Service agents bleeding from his ear.

The FBI has named the gunman behind the attack and is now investigating how he was able to carry out the attack.

Here is everything we know so far about the incident.

What happened?

Trump was addressing a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He was speaking about immigration when bangs started ringing out after 6.10pm local time (11.10pm Irish time).

“Take a look at what happened,” he said before the first shot was heard. The former US president reaches with his right hand towards the side of his head as two more shots are fired.

Potentially shots fired at Trump at his rally in PA.



Later in the clip, when he is back on his feet, he has blood on his face.

Shouts of “get down” could then be heard and Trump quickly ducked as Secret Service agents rushed the stage to surround him. Screams could be heard from those attending the rally as the bangs continued.

The crowd cheered as Trump got back to his feet. He pumped his fist in the air and there were chants of ‘USA, USA’ before he was taken to his motorcade.

Police evacuated the site shortly after Trump left the stage.

Authorities have confirmed that one rally attendee was killed and two other spectators were critically injured. All were identified as men.

Who was the gunman?

The FBI has identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park in Pennsylvania, around 70 kilometres away from the site of the assassination attempt.

The New York Times, citing official records, reported that Crooks was registered to vote as a Republican, but had previously donated $15 to a liberal voter turnout group.

He was shot dead at the scene. A motive has not yet been identified.

FBI special agent Kevin Rojek, Lt. Col. George Givens, Pennsylvania State Police, and Col. Christopher Paris, Pennsylvania State Police, answer questions at a news conference after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Police said the gunman attacked from an “elevated position” outside the rally venue.

US media is reporting that he was on the roof of a building around 150m away from the stage where Trump was speaking.

Witnesses also reported seeing the gunman on the roof of the building, with one man telling the BBC that he saw him before the shooting happened and warned the police.

Witness tells BBC he saw gunman on top of a building located just outside Trump rally



Follow updates https://t.co/QvX8HL6tJf pic.twitter.com/nEEMhEF9m7 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 14, 2024

A video published by a US outlet appears to show the alleged shooter on a rooftop while holding a rifle.

Is Trump ok?

Pictures showed blood on the former president’s right ear and part of his face before he was whisked away from the scene.

Donald Trump's bleeding ear could be seen before Secret Service agents whisked him away from the scene. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear”.

Spokesman Steven Cheung said Trump is “fine”, while the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, said his father “is in great spirits”.

Trump was treated at a local Pennsylvania hospital in the aftermath of the incident. He has since returned to his home in New Jersey.

Trump wrote: “I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of law enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country.”

He added: “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

“Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

What has US President Joe Biden said?

Joe Biden was given an emergency briefing following the incident and spoke to Trump several hours after the shooting, the White House confirmed.

'There's no place in America for this kind of violence, it's sick'



US President Joe Biden spoke about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump who was shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania.



One person was killed and two others critically injured. The gunman was shot dead… pic.twitter.com/PgcC4qYpXw — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 14, 2024

He called the shooting “sick”, adding: “There’s no place in America for this type of violence.”

There has been international condemnation of the incident from world leaders, including Taoiseach Simon Harris, who called it “frightening and wrong”.

With reporting from Press Association