Man charged after alleged assault of Garda in Donegal

A MAN HAS been charged with the alleged assault of a Garda in Donegal.
The man, aged in his 40s, is also charged with an alleged theft in Bundoran last Monday.
He is due to appear before Tubberycurry District Court this morning.
In a separate incident last weekend, a Garda vehicle was discovered on fire outside a station and had to be extinguished by fire crews.
