Wednesday 25 January 2023
RICHARD WOFFENDEN
# Bundoran
Man charged after alleged assault of Garda in Donegal
The incident is alleged to have happened on Monday.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been charged with the alleged assault of a Garda in Donegal.

The man, aged in his 40s, is also charged with an alleged theft in Bundoran last Monday.

He is due to appear before Tubberycurry District Court this morning.

In a separate incident last weekend, a Garda vehicle was discovered on fire outside a station and had to be extinguished by fire crews.

Eoghan Dalton
