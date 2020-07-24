This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 24 July, 2020
Mater Hospital opens online book of condolences for doctor who died after Covid-19 battle

The hospital confirmed Dr Syed Waqqar Ali’s death on Wednesday.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 24 Jul 2020, 1:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,890 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5158815
Dr Syed Waqqar Ali
Image: Umar al Qadri/PA Images
Dr Syed Waqqar Ali
Dr Syed Waqqar Ali
Image: Umar al Qadri/PA Images

THE MATER HOSPITAL in Dublin has opened an online book of condolences in memory of Dr Syed Waqqar Ali, who died earlier this week following a battle with Covid-19. 

Dr Syed Waqqar Ali (59) lived in Tyrrelstown, Co Dublin with his wife and five children, three boys and two girls.

The Mater Hospital, where Dr Ali worked, confirmed on Wednesday that he passed away after spending three months in ICU following his Covid-19 diagnosis.

Dr Ali was a frontline healthcare worker who “provided selfless emergency care to Covid 19 patients at a number of hospitals as a locum during this emergency pandemic”, the hospital said.

He was the eighth health care worker who has died with Covid-19.

Colleagues, friends and the general public are being encouraged to visit the virtual book of condolences to leave their messages which will be passed onto the family of Dr Ali.  

“The entire hospital community here at the Mater were saddened by Dr Syed Waqqar Ali’s passing,” Mater Hospital CEO Alan Sharp said. 

“Dr Ali cared for many patients during the Covid-19 pandemic and made the ultimate sacrifice for them. On behalf of everyone at the Mater Hospital, I wish to extend my sympathy to all of Dr Ali’s wife Rubab, his five children, Samar, Arslan, Salman, Jarrar and Zahra, his friends and colleagues at this very sad time.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking to RTÉ News on Wednesday, Dr Ali’s daugher Dr Samar Fatima Ali said her father had been “incredibly dedicated to his profession and he lost his life to his profession”. 

She said that her father had been selfless. “There are no words for the battle he fought every day,” she said. 

“He’s been an outstanding doctor and the best dad we could have asked for… It was very difficult to see our father in so much pain.” 

The book of condolences is live here

