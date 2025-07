MORE THAN 23,000 ‘remote pilots’ of drones have registered with the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), an Oireachtas Committee will hear this morning.

TDs and Senators on the transport committee will convene to discuss drones in Ireland and hear from various organisations with a stake in their development, including the IAA and Dublin City Council.

The IAA will tell politicians that drones are already regularly used in Ireland for building inspections and surveys, photography, and deliveries.

It will add that these “represent only the beginning of the advancement and innovation that is possible with this technology”.

Dublin City Council will add that its primary users of drones are its Survey & Mapping Division, Dublin Fire Brigade and the Civil Defence.

Its main uses of drones are for topographical surveying, mapping, production of 3D models, emergency response, inspections of dangerous buildings or roofs, flood defence monitoring, search and rescue, and video and photography for its media office.

The council will say that the use of drones has led to significant improvements in staff safety in and around dangerous buildings.

“Dublin City Council recognises that the commercial use of drones e.g. for deliveries, is a

complex and evolving situation as the technology itself is moving so fast,” it will tell the committee.

It will say that the lack of policy, legislation or guidance at a national level on drones for local authorities “creates significant challenges”.

There is currently no commercial drone delivery companies operating over the Dublin City Council area and no planning applications in relation to drones have been lodged with the council to date.

The main commercial operator of drones in Dublin, Manna Air Delivery, will also address the committee. Its operations are currently based in Dublin 15 and it has lodged an application to develop a new hub in Dundrum.

The committee will also hear from researchers from Maynooth University and the University of Limerick.

Gerard Dooly, Associate Professor at UL’s School of Engineering, will outline that the meeting “comes at a time when public awareness of drones is rapidly growing”.

“Recent developments have sparked debate, particularly regarding the frequency and noise of drone-delivery operations,” he will say.

“While these concerns are understandable, I want to stress that the technology itself is not the core issue. The real challenge lies in how we regulate, deploy, and engage with the public on the use of drones in a way that supports both innovation and community wellbeing.”