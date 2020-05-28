This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 29 May, 2020
Cocaine worth €235,000 seized in Kildare drug mixing cabin as large cannabis grow house found in Mayo

Two men have been arrested.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 28 May 2020, 10:47 PM
1 hour ago
The cocaine seized by gardaí earlier today.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED an estimated €280,000 worth of cocaine after stopping a car on the M7 and conducting a secondary search at a house in Kildare today.

Gardaí say that a divisional drugs unit stopped and searched a car on the M7 near Portlaoise at about 8.25 am.

An estimated €35,000 worth of cocaine was discovered in the car and the driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested. He is currently being held in Birr Garda Station.

A follow up search was then carried out at a house in Kill, Co. Kildare in which gardaí discovered a significantly larger quantity of cocaine. Approximately 3.5kg of the drug valued at €245,000 was found in a cabin in the property.

Gardaí say they suspect the cabin was being used used as a location to mix and package the drugs, with a press, scales and other ;drug paraphernalia also discovered.

Two vehicles and €3,500 in cash were also seized from the scene and a man in his 50s was arrested at the property. 

That man was taken to Ronanstown Garda Station where he is still being detained.

Grow houses

Separately, gardaí Mayo and Longford made a number of significant seizures targeting the supply of drugs in the west of the country. 

In a major operation in Ballina, a total of eight properties were searched from 9am this morning until 4pm this afternoon. 

During the course of the operation, a cannabis grow house containing suspected cannabis plants valued at approximately €265,000 was discovered at a house in Attymass, Ballina.

An image of the grow house in Ballina. Source: An Garda Síochána

One man has been arrested in connection with this seizure and is currently detained at Ballina Garda Station.

In a number of other searches, €50,000 worth of cannabis herb and €18,000 worth of cocaine were discovered, as was a small quantity of ammunition.

A woman in her mid 30s was arrested following one of these searches but she was subsequently released without charge.

In Ballymahon in Longford, a cannabis grow house with plants valued at €130,000 was also discovered. A man in his 20s was arrested and is being held in Longford Garda Station. 

