Two men arrested in Dublin as part of garda probe into international fraud gang

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in Dublin following a surveillance operation linked to international fraud.

Men aged 27 and 45 were detained after search warrants were executed at homes in Portobello and Glasnevin earlier today.

Gardai attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), liaising with European law enforcement agencies, are investigating a criminal organisation committing invoice redirect frauds internationally.

The gang has laundered more than €3.5 million through a network of bank accounts set up by Italians, Romanians and other nationalities.

The two men arrested are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, as amended by the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act 2009, at Kevin Street and Mountjoy garda stations.