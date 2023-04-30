Gardaí making enquiries as Dublin soccer player left with 'blood coming out of his neck'

GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED they are making enquiries into an alleged assault which took place during a soccer match involving two teams from the Athletic Union League yesterday.

A man in his 30s received treatment for his injuries in hospital after what was described by his club as ‘a really violent & dark day.’

No arrests have been made following the Unidare Cup game between Celtic United and St Brendan’s United in Clonshaugh Park in north Dublin.

In a social media post, Celtic United described how one of their players was left with a cut and “blood coming out of his neck.”

A statement from the Gardaí read: “Gardaí are making enquiries into an alleged assault which occurred on Saturday afternoon, 29th April 2023 in Clonshaugh Park, Dublin 17.

“A man (30s) later received treatment in hospital following the incident.

“No arrests have been made. Enquiries ongoing.”

Celtic United explained how the emergency services treated the player on the pitch and he is “alive, but in hospital, still in shock.”

The club added: “We are still awaiting for more information about his health and further reports. This is over the limit and has to stop. Tight games are ok, red cards for a strong play are ok, but violence should not be accepted or permitted in any given occasion.

“We await for measures taken by correspondent authorities. We wish for our player more rapid recovery which is the most important thing for us at the moment.”

Written by David Sneyd and posted on the42.ie