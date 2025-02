A TEENAGE BOY inflicted a seven-centimetre deep stab wound on a man during an electric motorcycle robbery in Dublin, a court has heard.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court, which heard he first tried to slash the victim’s face before plunging his knife into the man’s lower back.

The youth is accused of assault causing harm, production of a knife, dangerous driving and robbery arising from the October 21, 2024, incident in Ballymun.

Outlining the evidence, Garda Fergus Burke alleged that the boy threatened the man to get off his vehicle and headbutted him.

The man tried to protect himself from a knife attack and was left with cut hands as he tried to fend off attempts to slash his face.

However, he was stabbed in his lower back by the accused, who fled on the victim’s electric motorcycle.

He was later spotted performing wheelies in a built-up area and arrested a day later when he allegedly had a knife in his possession.

DNA recovered from the blood-stained tip matched a sample provided by the victim. The court heard the knife “went in seven centimetres” but did not hit any vital organs. He recovered, but it affected him mentally and left him afraid to go out.

Defence solicitor Brian Keenan said his client was offering to plead guilty, and the seriousness of the incident was not lost on the teenager. The court heard he had Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and a history of mental health issues from a young age.

The court heard the boy wished to apologise to the injured party.

Video footage of the crime was played during the preliminary hearing.

Refusing jurisdiction, Judge Brendan Toale ruled that the Children’s Court’s sentencing powers were insufficient to deal with the offences.

The youth will appear again later to be served with a book of evidence and have his case transferred to the Circuit Court, which can impose tougher sanctions.