The 9 at 9: Easter Monday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OLD NORTH ROAD: One man died and another was injured when the car they were travelling in struck a pillar last night in Co Dublin.

2. #ROLLOUT: The Irish Independent reports that teaching unions plan to ballot for industrial action unless their priority position on the vaccine sequencing list is restored.

3. #TENSIONS RISE: Police in Northern Ireland came under attack during another night of sporadic disorder.

4. #RING ROAD: Is the N6 ring road a solution or a dead end for Galway’s congestion crisis? Noteworthy and The Journal examined the proposals.

5. #TESTING TIMES: Sky News reports that everyone in England will be able to access two rapid Covid-19 tests per week under a new government initiative.

6. #TRAVEL: An enhanced system of quarantine at home rather than in a hotel is being considered by Cabinet as a way of defusing tensions over the new mandatory quarantine regime, The Irish Times reports.

7. #FLASH FOODS: Dozens have died and many are missing after flash floods in East Timor and Indonesia, AFP reports.

8. #ISRAEL: Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial gets underway today, and is due to hear from the first witnesses.

9. #OH NO: It’s going to be ‘unseasonably cold’.