The 9 at 9: Friday

1. #BY-ELECTIONS: Voters are heading to the polls today in four by-elections to replace TDs elected to the European Parliament last May.

2. #KOMORI: The Houses of the Oireachtas awarded a tender worth over €2 million for parliamentary publishing and printing services this month separate to the controversial €1 million already spent on a massive printer.

3. #COLD FEET: A row has erupted between the Conservative Party and Channel 4 in the UK, with the Tories saying the broadcaster “conspired” with Jeremy Corbyn to block them from a TV leaders’ debate.

4. #TRIAL: A married couple have become the first people in Ireland to be convicted of carrying out female genital mutilation (FGM).

5. #BLACK FRIDAY: The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has urged the public to be aware of their consumer rights when shopping online during Black Friday.

6. #FINGLAS: An Bord Pleanála has been accused of “bypassing the democratic process” after granting permission for an eight-storey apartment block in north Dublin.

7. #AFGHANISTAN: US President Donald Trump has paid a surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan, where he announced the US and Taliban have been engaged in ongoing peace talks.

8. #BALLINAMORE: Asylum seekers will be moved into apartments in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim before Christmas after Minister of State David Stanton met with community representatives.

9. #GIFT VOUCHERS: New laws that will ensure gift vouchers are valid for at least five years after they are sold are to kick in on Monday.

