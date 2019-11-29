This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 29 Nov 2019, 7:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BY-ELECTIONS: Voters are heading to the polls today in four by-elections to replace TDs elected to the European Parliament last May.

2. #KOMORI: The Houses of the Oireachtas awarded a tender worth over €2 million for parliamentary publishing and printing services this month separate to the controversial €1 million already spent on a massive printer. 

3. #COLD FEET: A row has erupted between the Conservative Party and Channel 4 in the UK, with the Tories saying the broadcaster “conspired” with Jeremy Corbyn to block them from a TV leaders’ debate.

4. #TRIAL: A married couple have become the first people in Ireland to be convicted of carrying out female genital mutilation (FGM).

5. #BLACK FRIDAY: The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has urged the public to be aware of their consumer rights when shopping online during Black Friday.

6. #FINGLAS: An Bord Pleanála has been accused of “bypassing the democratic process” after granting permission for an eight-storey apartment block in north Dublin.

7. #AFGHANISTAN: US President Donald Trump has paid a surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan, where he announced the US and Taliban have been engaged in ongoing peace talks.

8. #BALLINAMORE: Asylum seekers will be moved into apartments in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim before Christmas after Minister of State David Stanton met with community representatives.

9. #GIFT VOUCHERS: New laws that will ensure gift vouchers are valid for at least five years after they are sold are to kick in on Monday.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

