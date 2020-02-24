This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 February, 2020
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your week.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 24 Feb 2020, 7:52 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday and is set to meet again tomorrow to “monitor the Covid-19 situation in Europe and globally, and to advance preparedness plans for Ireland”.

2. #DONEGAL: An 11-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a van in Co Donegal on Friday evening. 

3. #CANARY ISLANDS: Holidaymakers will able to return home after all but one of the Canary Islands’ airports reopened following closures caused by a Saharan sandstorm.

4. #GLENTIES: A man is due to appear in court this morning over a firearms incident in Co Donegal on Saturday. 

5. #AFTER DARK: Adding extra lighting to city parks, even if the gates in these parks are always open, would “not be appropriate”, according to Dublin City Council.

6. #IRISH WATER: Plan for Irish Water to charge 58,000 households with excessive water usage were delayed amid concerns over data protection and how to deal with customers that have no water meters.

7. #FINGAL: The second phase of construction of a 16km jet fuel pipe that will run from Dublin Port to Dublin Airport is to begin today.

8. #WICKLOW: Gardaí are appealing for information after a man died after a car struck a ditch in Co Wicklow yesterday evening. 

