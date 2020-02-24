The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday and is set to meet again tomorrow to “monitor the Covid-19 situation in Europe and globally, and to advance preparedness plans for Ireland”.

2. #DONEGAL: An 11-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a van in Co Donegal on Friday evening.

3. #CANARY ISLANDS: Holidaymakers will able to return home after all but one of the Canary Islands’ airports reopened following closures caused by a Saharan sandstorm.

4. #GLENTIES: A man is due to appear in court this morning over a firearms incident in Co Donegal on Saturday.

5. #AFTER DARK: Adding extra lighting to city parks, even if the gates in these parks are always open, would “not be appropriate”, according to Dublin City Council.

6. #IRISH WATER: Plan for Irish Water to charge 58,000 households with excessive water usage were delayed amid concerns over data protection and how to deal with customers that have no water meters.

7. #FINGAL: The second phase of construction of a 16km jet fuel pipe that will run from Dublin Port to Dublin Airport is to begin today.

8. #WICKLOW: Gardaí are appealing for information after a man died after a car struck a ditch in Co Wicklow yesterday evening.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.