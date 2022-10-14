Judge wants Enoch Burke case heard as soon as possible

A SENIOR HIGH Court judge has said that wants the underlying legal dispute between jailed teacher Enoch Burke and his employer heard and determined as soon as possible.

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore on Friday morning made directions while case managing the action between Burke and Wilson Hospital’s School in Co Westmeath regarding his suspension from his teaching position in August.

Burke’s refusal to comply with his suspension, and the terms of a subsequent High Court injunction obtained by the school resulted in his incarceration last month for being in contempt of court.

The injunction obtained against Burke, which prevents him from attending at the school pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, is to remain in place until the High Court has decided the matter.

Burke claims his suspension is unlawful and that his jailing amounts to a breach of his constitutional rights.

His case came before the High Court on Friday morning when Mr Justice Moore put a timetable in place for the exchange of legal documents in the full hearing of the action between the school and Burke.

The judge said that he was doing this to ensure as well as other cases involving complex legal issues, or which involve the incarceration or persons for contempt and the seizure of assets, so that they get heard by the courts as early as possible.

After putting in a timetable for the exchange of legal documents between the parties in place, the judge said while he was not fixing a hearing date at this stage he hoped to fix a date for the hearing of the action either before Christmas or early in the New Year.

The judge adjourned the matter to a date in November when it will be mentioned and reviewed by the court.

Representing himself Burke questioned why there was such a hurry to fix a date for the hearing of the dispute between him and the school over his suspension.

He said that he wanted the Court of Appeal to first determine appeals against High Court orders including the granting of the temporary ex-parte injunction against him, and the subsequent decision to keep the injunction in place pending the final hearing of the matter.

He said that if he succeeds in his appeal against those orders the main action would become moot.

He also has appealed against the High Court’s dismissal of applications brought by him aimed at setting aside his suspension from the school.

Burke has not appealed the High Court orders committing him to prison for contempt.

In his submissions to the court Burke was critical of the High Court judges who made rulings against him and said that they had failed to vindicate his constitutional rights to freedom of expression and freedom of religion.

He also said that the directions would adversely impact on his appeal, in which he said he was seeking a priority hearing.

Rosemary Mallon Bl for the school said her client was agreeable to the timetable suggested by the court.

In reply to Burke, Mr Justice O’Moore said that in his significant time both as a lawyer and a judge he had never come across any party who did not want a case before the superior courts to get an expedited hearing.

Advertisement

The said that he had made his decision in regard to the timetable for the exchange of legal documents and told Burke “not to raise your voice at me,” after Burke had raised, supported by members of his family, his opposition to the judge’s directions.

Burke was also before the court in relation to defamation proceedings he intends to bring over an article published by the Sunday Independent last weekend.

He claims the article contained incorrect information about him and has damaged his reputation.

Ronan Lupton SC for Mediahuis told the court that following discussions between the parties his client had taken the article off its website earlier this week following the receipt of a complaint on behalf of Burke.

Counsel said his client planned to investigate the matter and was prepared to give the court an undertaking that it would not put the article back on its website without giving Burke 72 hours prior notice.

Burke, who the court heard intends to issue a writ over the article, consented to the newspapers proposals.

Justice O’Moore adjourned that matter.

Burke, who objects to addressing a student with the pronoun “they”, was committed to prison last month until he agrees to obey the order not to attend at or attempt to teach any classes at the school.

The school obtained an order committing Burke, who had been suspended pending the hearing of a disciplinary hearing into allegations of misconduct against him, to prison over his failure to comply with the injunction.

Burke, an evangelical History and German teacher, was suspended on full pay late last August pending an investigation into alleged misconduct, which he denies.

Arising out of his refusal to stay away from the school a High Court injunction was obtained against him.

His ongoing refusal to comply with that order resulted in his incarceration.

Burke claims that the case centers around his opposition to a direction by his employer to address a student at the school, who wishes to transition, by the pronoun ‘they’ and by a different name is contrary to his Christian beliefs.

He says that the suspension is unlawful, unfair and unreasonable and in breach of his constitutional rights to religion, freedom of expression and conscience.

The school says that the matters that it had reluctantly put before the court were about Burke’s refusal to obey an order of the court.

The school, located in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, is the Church of Ireland’s Diocesan School for Meath and Kildare claims that his refusal to comply with the injunction was disruptive to the school’s students.

He was suspended on full pay arising out of an incident that occurred at a school service last June, where he is alleged to have publicly voiced his opposition to a request by the school to refer to a student who wishes to transition from as ‘they’.

Burke has brought his own proceedings against the school where he seeks various orders and declarations including a declaration that the disciplinary process against him is unlawful and a breach of his constitutional rights, including his rights to freedom of expression, conscience, and religion.

He also seeks various orders preventing the school from continuing both his paid administrative leave, and the disciplinary process against him and an order preventing the school from dismissing him from his position.