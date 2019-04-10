This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 10 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should the EU grant Theresa May another extension?

No one wants an extension – but the EU and UK want a no-deal Brexit even less.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 11:04 AM
59 minutes ago 4,715 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4584940
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

TODAY, BRITISH PRIME Minister Theresa May will ask for EU leaders to grant her another extension to avoid a no-deal Brexit on Friday.

She’s already asked European Council president Donald Tusk for an extension until 30 June, who has instead opted for offering a flexible extension of up to a year, which would be cut short in the event of May’s deal being approved in the House of Commons.

But a flexible extension would mean that the UK would have to take part in European elections, scheduled for 23-26 May across Europe.

So, we’re asking for your take: Should the EU grant Theresa May another extension?


Poll Results:

No (495)
Yes, a flexible extension (400)
Yes, til 30 June (184)
I haven't a clue (56)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie