Poll: Should the EU grant Theresa May another extension?

TODAY, BRITISH PRIME Minister Theresa May will ask for EU leaders to grant her another extension to avoid a no-deal Brexit on Friday.

She’s already asked European Council president Donald Tusk for an extension until 30 June, who has instead opted for offering a flexible extension of up to a year, which would be cut short in the event of May’s deal being approved in the House of Commons.

But a flexible extension would mean that the UK would have to take part in European elections, scheduled for 23-26 May across Europe.

So, we’re asking for your take: Should the EU grant Theresa May another extension?

