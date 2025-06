CONCERNS AROUND EUROPEAN security have become the “new Brexit” for Irish officials and their EU counterparts, the European Affairs minister has said.

Thomas Byrne, was speaking at an event in Dublin hosted by the Irish Institute of International and European Affairs, in which he outlined his views on the future for Ireland’s interaction with EU defence mechanisms.

The talk looked at the recently published EU White Paper on Defence which was released in March.

Byrne, speaking as both European Affairs and Defence Junior Minister, spoke about Ireland’s connections with NATO as well as the broader question of EU Defence.

“It is perhaps a telling reflection of the changed world we live in today, that ‘Brexit’ no longer forms part of our daily lexicon, and that my Ministerial role now combines European Affairs with Defence.

“It seems that security is, in effect, the new ‘Brexit’,” he said.

Byrne spoke about the foundation of how Ireland conducts international relations. He referenced Article 29 of the Irish Constitution which does not permit Ireland joining an EU mutual defence pact.

“While Ireland does not see a home for itself in NATO, nor can we afford to live in a house of splendid isolation, either.

“I believe that we must approach our security and defence from a policy of ‘principles-based pragmatism’,” he said.

Byrne said, that the State must follow that pragmatic approach to address threats as they arise and he called for closer ties with EU allies.

“In real terms, I believe that we need to see increased co-operation with our fellow EU members on security and defence,” he said.

Minister Thomas Byrne speaking in Dublin today. Sarah Burke. Sarah Burke.

‘Champion’

Byrne explained that there was a need to continue increased investment in security and defence capabilities. He also said there was a need to “champion” legislative reform governing the deployment of the Irish Defence Forces, such as amending the triple-lock.

“Our constitutional position is clear when it comes to an EU common defence. Our policy of military neutrality remains unchanged.

“And we will always act in accordance with our obligations under international law. But any bad actor will not hit our strengths. They will hit our vulnerabilities.

“We simply cannot be locked into a state of stasis in responding to the geopolitical challenges, and security and defence risks, that face us,” he said.

Byrne coined the phrase “principles-based pragmatism” as the policy for how Ireland views its security and defence into the future.

He noted that the upcoming June meeting of the European Council will follow the NATO summit in The Hague.

“The timing of the NATO meeting will underscore the fact that coherence and complementarity with NATO, will be part of the picture, for those EU Member States for whom NATO capability targets inform their capability needs,” he said.

Byrne said that the last time he was European Affairs Minister, his opposite numbers in Finland and Sweden were preparing to join the NATO alliance.

“As I noted at the outset, Ireland does not see a home for itself in NATO.

“But, in taking a principles-based pragmatic approach to our security and defence, I believe that we should continue to partner with NATO in line with our existing principles, within frameworks such as Partnership for Peace.

“This partnership has proved successful for Ireland since 1999 and has acted to improve the inter-operability of our Defence Forces, including through our participation in UN, and EU missions, overseas,” he said.

Guillaume de la Brosse of the European Commission speaking in Dublin today. Sarah Burke Sarah Burke

‘Special relationship’

Speaking also at the event was Guillaume de la Brosse who was involved in the drafting of the EU white paper on defence. He works in the European Commission’s Defence Industry and Space Department.

The document sets out plans up to 2030 and it includes a strategy to move away from a reliance on the US for mutual security. It also has said that it is to boost the defence industries in the EU so that they can increase the manufacture of equipment and weapons.

De la Brosse said that the White Paper was to generate debate among member states but it respects the individual countries and their approaches to security.

“Europe is big. We have 27 member states. They all have their own history, their own relationship with defence.

“So you’re [Ireland] not isolated in this kind of special relationship that you have with defence,” he said.

“I can tell you that the design of the white paper was a bumpy road to find the common ground between all member states to make sure that the reception of this white paper would be positive. That was one of the biggest challenge that we had to face,” he added.

De la Brosse said, along with other speakers at the event, that the need for defence capability investment must run in tandem with a major expansion of Europe’s military industrial base.

“We need to step up our efforts when it comes to our own security and defence. We need to do it by 2030 because we know, according to certain intelligence services, that Russia may be willing to test some of our member states in the upcoming years,” he said.