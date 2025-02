EUROSONG CONTESTANT REYLTA, who has previously called for Ireland to boycott the Eurovision, has refused to confirm whether she would compete at the major song competition this year should she win the chance to participate.

The Galway singer is set to compete against five other Irish acts in a special episode of the Late Late Show tonight for the chance to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest later this year.

Reylta, whose real name is Caoimhe Glynn, was among over 400 Irish artists that signed an open letter urging Bambie Thug to boycott Eurovision last year.

In a petition letter penned to the singer just three weeks before the Eurovision took place in 2024, Irish musicians, artists, dancers, writers and poets asked the Irish entrant to “heed the call from Palestinians to boycott the competition”.

Within the letter, hundreds of creatives including Frances Black, Gemma Doherty and Emma Langford said that by performing, Bambie Thug would be “standing with the oppressor”.

Erica Cody, who competed against Bambie Thug in the Eurosong contest in January 2024, also signed the boycott petition.

Bambie Thug, who finished sixth overall in the Eurovision, said that they stood with those calling for a boycott, but added that they stayed in the competition as a “pro-Palestinian voice”.

Speaking to Eurovision content creator Adam Mc Callig at a press event to promote Eurosong yesterday, Reylta confirmed that she had signed the letter last year, adding that she “would sign it again”.

“We’ll have to see what happens.” she said, when asked about the prospect of competing in Eurovision if she wins tonight.

Last year’s Eurovision was mired in controversy – Israel’s participation in Eurovision has been a point of contention for pro-Palestine activists for years, but it sparked even more anguish in 2024 due to Israel’s war on Gaza.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) faced calls for Israel to be dropped from the competition, with some Irish fans among those to boycott or protest due to Israel’s involvement, but Israel’s performance went ahead.

The EBU has since announced a new Code of Conduct and Duty of Care Protocol to try to put better procedures and protections in place for this year’s competition.

It also announced a restructuring of its management team, though EBU executive supervisor Martin Österdahl is staying in place. Österdahl was booed in Malmö Arena last year by unhappy fans.

While there were high profile boycott campaigns across Europe last year, the debate has been more muted in recent weeks ahead of the competition in May.

Some calls for boycotts have been made in other European countries – In Finland, more than 100 artists signed a petition calling for a boycott is Israel is allowed to compete.

In similar fashion, Slovenia’s public broadcaster submitted a letter to the EBU in December calling for Israel’s disqualification.