This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 31 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Junior Minister McGrath under fire for policing comments, house prices rising and elections in Ukraine – It’s The Fix.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 8:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,263 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4570256

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

57 MusicTown Launch_90567746 Pictured at a photocall to mark the official launch of the programme for MusicTown - 2019 which runs from 5-21 April - are young musician Con Moynihan with Skateboarder Anto Thornberry. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  • Junior Minister Finian McGrath was forced to withdraw comments he made in an interview with a Sunday newspaper around political policing, after he came in for strong criticism from his Cabinet colleagues. 
  • A new report showed that national average price for a house in the first quarter of the year was €261,000.
  • It was revealed that there are over 500 asylum seekers living in emergency accommodation across Ireland.
  • It was reported that community groups from across the island of Ireland and the United Kingdom are devising an agreement that aims to improve cooperation between grassroots organisations.
  • The Irish government has finally found a supplier for medicinal cannabis, TheJournal.ie revealed
  • Mayo picked up their first national GAA title in 18 years after sending Kerry packing. 
  • Is Ireland getting rid of Daylight Savings TimeTheJournal.ie‘s Explainer has the breakdown. 

WORLD

UKRAINE-PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Actor Volodymyr Zelensky casts his ballot at a polling station in Ukraine, as voting for the presidential election kicked off today. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#US: Former US vice president Joe Biden said he never acted inappropriately towards women, after accusations of misconduct. 

#SAUDIS: The investigator hired to look into the release of intimate images of Jeff Bezos said he has concluded that Saudi Arabian authorities hacked the Amazon CEO’s phone to access his personal data.

#BOYCOTT: Musician Elton John joined George Clooney in calling for a boycott of nine Brunei-owned hotels over the sultanate’s new death-penalty laws for gay sex and adultery.

PARTING SHOT 

It’s Mother’s Day – which means celebrating all types of mothers everywhere. 

Senator Lynn Ruane – writing in TheJournal.ie – speaks about the need to honour and thank the women doing a tough job in challenging circumstances   

“Today I want to celebrate all the women who helped me on my motherhood journey. My own family, my daughter’s families, the women in my community,” Ruane wrote. 

The women who with very little income, managed to ensure their babies were warm, fed and in school on time, often managing this alone, or in tough or violent situations.
Happy Mother’s Day. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Should Ireland rejoin the Commonwealth?
    84,413  156
    2
    		Explainer: What would Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth actually look like?
    42,252  112
    3
    		Man (20s) dies following stabbing incident in west Dublin
    35,700  18
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin council has awarded 'last-mile delivery' contracts to reduce congestion in the city
    459  0
    2
    		There has been a spike in managers buying into the multibillion-dollar life coaching business
    135  0
    The42
    1
    		'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    91,517  103
    2
    		As It Happened: Kerry v Mayo, Division 1 football league final
    74,747  15
    3
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Tottenham, Premier League
    57,314  37
    DailyEdge

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Finian McGrath withdraws comments over political policing after strong criticism from Cabinet colleagues
    Finian McGrath withdraws comments over political policing after strong criticism from Cabinet colleagues
    CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
    Cyclist in his 60s dies after being found lying on rural road in Kerry
    DUBLIN
    All-Stars align as Dublin ace Healy makes first appearance for Cork's All-Ireland club champions
    All-Stars align as Dublin ace Healy makes first appearance for Cork's All-Ireland club champions
    The average cost of a house in Dublin is now €383,000
    Man (20s) dies following stabbing incident in west Dublin
    CORK
    Power, accountability and €130k a year: Three Irish cities to vote on having a mayor
    Power, accountability and €130k a year: Three Irish cities to vote on having a mayor
    Cork launches plan to better integrate refugees, asylum seekers and migrants
    Gardaí in Cork carry out simulated training exercise involving 15 people in emergency department
    LIMERICK
    Tributes paid to Limerick GAA supporter John Hunt who has passed away aged 98
    Tributes paid to Limerick GAA supporter John Hunt who has passed away aged 98
    Limerick end 22-year wait for league honours in style with final win over Waterford
    Aaron Gillane's incredible flicked goal lights up Division 1 final between Limerick and Waterford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie