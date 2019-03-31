Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured at a photocall to mark the official launch of the programme for MusicTown - 2019 which runs from 5-21 April - are young musician Con Moynihan with Skateboarder Anto Thornberry. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Junior Minister Finian McGrath was forced to withdraw comments he made in an interview with a Sunday newspaper around political policing, after he came in for strong criticism from his Cabinet colleagues.

A new report showed that national average price for a house in the first quarter of the year was €261,000.

It was revealed that there are over 500 asylum seekers living in emergency accommodation across Ireland.

It was reported that community groups from across the island of Ireland and the United Kingdom are devising an agreement that aims to improve cooperation between grassroots organisations.

The Irish government has finally found a supplier for medicinal cannabis, TheJournal.ie revealed.

Mayo picked up their first national GAA title in 18 years after sending Kerry packing.

picked up their first national GAA title in 18 years after sending Kerry packing. Is Ireland getting rid of Daylight Savings Time? TheJournal.ie‘s Explainer has the breakdown.

WORLD

Actor Volodymyr Zelensky casts his ballot at a polling station in Ukraine, as voting for the presidential election kicked off today. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#US: Former US vice president Joe Biden said he never acted inappropriately towards women, after accusations of misconduct.

#SAUDIS: The investigator hired to look into the release of intimate images of Jeff Bezos said he has concluded that Saudi Arabian authorities hacked the Amazon CEO’s phone to access his personal data.

#BOYCOTT: Musician Elton John joined George Clooney in calling for a boycott of nine Brunei-owned hotels over the sultanate’s new death-penalty laws for gay sex and adultery.

PARTING SHOT

It’s Mother’s Day – which means celebrating all types of mothers everywhere.

Senator Lynn Ruane – writing in TheJournal.ie – speaks about the need to honour and thank the women doing a tough job in challenging circumstances

“Today I want to celebrate all the women who helped me on my motherhood journey. My own family, my daughter’s families, the women in my community,” Ruane wrote.

The women who with very little income, managed to ensure their babies were warm, fed and in school on time, often managing this alone, or in tough or violent situations.

Happy Mother’s Day.