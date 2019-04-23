Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the media at an eve-of-funeral vigil for murdered journalist Lyra McKee in Dublin's Parnell Square East this evening. The event was organised by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ). Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Ronnie O'Sullivan and James Cahill pictured during their first-round match at the 2019 World Championship. O'Sullivan suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the 23-year-old amateur. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: The sister of Tory MP Boris Johnson announced she will contest the European Elections.



#TRUMP: US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania will pay a state visit to the UK after accepting an invitation from Britain’s queen, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

#SRI LANKA: An initial probe into deadly suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 300 people shows it was “retaliation for Christchurch,” the country’s deputy defence minister said.

PARTING SHOT

In 2015, the government promised to open the first supervised drug injecting centre in Ireland within two years.

In the latest episode of The Explainer podcast, Sinead O’Carroll, Cormac Fitzgerald and Christine Bohan delve into why this hasn’t happened yet – and whether it ever will.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud