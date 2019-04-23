Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A woman arrested in relation to the killing of journalist Lyra McKee has been released unconditionally. The New IRA earlier claimed responsibility for McKee’s death.
- A teeanger is in a critical condition and three adults have been left seriously hurt after a crash between a car and a van in Co Cork this afternoon.
- A kilo of cannabis was seized and three people arrested following raids in Portlaoise.
- A jury in the case of a 50-year-old farmer charged with murdering his alleged love rival began deliberations, which will continue tomorrow.
- The Dalkey Tidy Towns confirmed that it will not be removing and destroying election posters put up in the town, despite earlier sending out an email saying that it would.
- There was intense criticism from local politicians of a delay in Defence Forces air support to help fire crews and locals battling gorse fires in Donegal.
- Gardaí investigating a fatal collision in Dublin earlier this month appealed for the driver of a silver BMW who stopped near the scene to come forward.
- A Hiqa report revealed that the introduction of a ‘PrEP’ programme to reduce HIV rates in Ireland would be cheaper than current care.
- It was announced that a new three-year project could lead to the teaching of Irish through other subjects such as PE on the school curriculum.
- It was announced that a new welfare payment which will benefit up to 60,000 new parents who are employed or self-employed is set to come into effect from November.
- There was criticism after it was revealed that children and adults with disabilities are now being charged fees to use rural transport schemes to get to HSE day services.
- An investigation showed that almost all women in Irish prisons are serving sentences for committing petty crimes, an analysis of statistics shows.
WORLD
#UK: The sister of Tory MP Boris Johnson announced she will contest the European Elections.
#TRUMP: US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania will pay a state visit to the UK after accepting an invitation from Britain’s queen, Buckingham Palace confirmed.
#SRI LANKA: An initial probe into deadly suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 300 people shows it was “retaliation for Christchurch,” the country’s deputy defence minister said.
PARTING SHOT
In 2015, the government promised to open the first supervised drug injecting centre in Ireland within two years.
In the latest episode of The Explainer podcast, Sinead O’Carroll, Cormac Fitzgerald and Christine Bohan delve into why this hasn’t happened yet – and whether it ever will.
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
